WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It will be “A Night to Remember” to help a group of people we should never forget.

Tickets are selling fast for the annual Helping Heroes fundraiser that’s coming up on May 19.

This is the 10th year for the event.

It will be a night of music, community and of course the chance to win great prizes.

All proceeds will go to Helping Heroes and the work they do for homeless veterans and veteran families.

Transformation continues at new Helping Heroes offices in downtown Wheeling

Right now they’re raising money to finish renovations to their new home, which will be in the former Columbia Gas building in Downtown Wheeling.

“We hope to get into our new building by the end of this year. The latest would be next April or May, sometime the spring. We’re still raising money for that. Money that we get here is going to help with that, but we’re really excited to get into our new place.” Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

A Night To Remember is on Friday, May 19 at River City. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the event begins at 5:30.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Donnie Gilbert.

Tickets are $30 each.

To get yours, click here.

You can also purchase tickets at the Helping Heroes office. Some will be available at the door.