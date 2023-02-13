BETHLEHEM, W.Va.(WTRF) – If you’re looking for a special, maybe last minute, Valentine’s treat, one you can really sink your teeth into, DeFelice Bros. Pizza has you covered.\

Their now famous heat-shaped pizzas are currently available Monday night through Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.

Nothing says love like heart-shaped pizza! DeFelice’s popular pie returns

It’s become a tradition here in the Ohio Valley that has spanned nearly four decades.

You can order from any of their nine locations throughout the area.

The pizzas are made with love and make the perfect treat for that someone special.

The best part, for every heart-shaped pizza sold DeFelice will donate $1 to the American Heart Association.

It’s a great cause. It supports the American Heart Association. My father actually passed away in November of 2021. He had triple by-pass surgery. So, now it does mean something different to me. Mark Miller, General Manager, DeFelice Bros. Pizza, Bethlehem

Now keep in mind, DeFelice will be especially busy on Valentine’s Day, so you want to get your order in early.

They say to give them at least an hour when you call in your order.