Today is the day to celebrate the one woman in your life that would do anything for you

Mothers day; one day out of the whole year to celebrate, your mother.

What it means to me, well, my mom. I know everyone thinks they have the best mom but my mom lives for her kids from the minute we were born and now she has three grown adults and her whole life is her kids and her grandkids. Christine Thomas – Amazing Mom

I still get to celebrate with my mom every day that’s why it’s special for me because she is still here and we can still celebrate. Nedra Dunn – Amazing Mom

Your mother is truly the only women that anyone needs in their lives.

She will be the person who supports you through the good, bad, and ugly.

And some mom don’t always do it alone.

Christine and her stepsons mom Marisa are a dream team.

I have three stepchildren to me they are my bonus kids I love them all dearly they all three have different personalities and I am just very very lucky. Christine Thomas – Amazing Mom

Christine says although they may be separate families–

they blend together as one.

But for some moms, the journey to becoming a mom may have been a fight.

Now being able to call themselves a mom is beyond exciting.

I still look at him everyday is am like I cannot believe you are here I finally have a little person walking around. Nedra Dunn – Amazing Mom

And while today might be about the perfect gift for your mother–

some may cherish the smaller things in life.

My son this morning came in and smacked me in the head. Like that was a perfect day for me that’s everything right there. Nedra Dunn – Amazing Mom

While mothers day is just a whole 24 hours–

that does not mean you stop celebrating your mother.

Cherish your mom because you only have one mom so love her respect her and sometimes listen to her because they know what they are talking about. Nedra Dunn – Amazing Mom

Happy Mothers day to all of the mothers out there!