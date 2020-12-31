Traditional NYE foods for good luck

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in New York. If ever a year’s end seemed like cause for celebration, 2020 might be it. Yet the coronavirus scourge that dominated the year is also looming over New Year’s festivities and forcing officials worldwide to tone them down. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

To say the least, 2020 hasn’t been the best, so people are looking for ways to help 2021 be a better year.

Some believe that they can do just that through eating various foods.

Pork, sauerkraut, and grapes are just a few foods that are believed to bring you good fortune in the new year.

Sauerkraut is considered to give you as much luck as there are strands in the cabbage.

A Spanish tradition is to eat 12 grapes to give you good luck for each month of the year.

Even pork is a sign of good luck for the new year.

“The reason that it’s pork is because pigs never go backwards. Its all about the progress of the pig… that they don’t go backwards. Heading into any year, you want to go forward, be better.” Charlie Schlegel – West Sports Bar Manager

We all want 2021 to be a better year, so maybe eat some grapes or pork to give this new year a fighting chance.