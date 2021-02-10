Treat your Valentine to a DeFelice Bros. heart-shaped pizza

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- DeFelice Pizza is celebrating Valentine’s Day by continuing its tradition of making heart-shaped pizzas for the 38th consecutive year.

The pizza isn’t only made with love, it helps spread love to those in need.

One dollar of every pizza made will be donated to the American Heart Association.

The pizzas will be sold from the February 12 until February 14.

Those working at DeFelice are happy to spread a little joy this winter season.

“We have heart shaped pizzas and it makes everybody happy and we are thankful enough that we have patrons that we can donate a dollar for every pizza that we sell to the American Heart Association every year, so it’s pretty amazing. Dominic DeFelice

Last year, DeFelice Pizza donated over $3,000 dollars to the American Heart Association.