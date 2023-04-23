BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We are entering National Library Week, April 23rd thru 29th.

This year’s theme is “There’s More To The Story.”

At the Martins Ferry Public Library–and all the branches of the Belmont County District Library–that’s true all year round.

They have Toddler Tales for 6-month-olds to 2-year-olds, and Story Time for 2- to 6-year-olds.

They have book clubs and craft nights.

And of course, they have books in all formats, from regular to large print, to audio books, to digital books that can be loaded onto your device.

They say you never need to be without a book.

“We offer music and movies for your entertainment, and then different services here at the library, from access to high speed internet to faxing and photocopying and also public notary service which isn’t something that you generally expect at our library.” Anthony Orsini, Director, Belmont County District Library

Their Summer Reading Program for kids starts June 12th.

The libraries in the Belmont County District Library include Martins Ferry, Bridgeport, Shadyside, Powhatan Point, Bethesda and Flushing.

To find out more about what your library offers, log on to Ilovelibraries.org.