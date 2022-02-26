WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It starts with a choice. A choice to grow a family and love a child.

New numbers show more Americans are choosing to grow their families through adoptions, even here in the Ohio Valley.

We asked ourselves a very important question. Do we want to be pregnant, or do we want to be a family? Joelle Moray, Mother

The Morays made the choice to love not one, but two babies and it all started with a question.

It ended with a simple answer.

Stefan and Joelle said they’d had conversations about adoption even before they were married, so the choice was easy.

They signed up with an adoption agency and went through the process. It included classes and a home study. Finally, their home was “open” and they were certified.

They called us and said ‘there’s this tiny little newborn infant boy’ and so we said ‘ok’. Joelle Moray, Mother

Parker came to the Moray family in August of 2020 through foster care adoption.

Only six-weeks later, Joelle got another call for a private adoption. The Morays welcomed Sloane that October.

They’re just incredible. We really couldn’t imagine our life without them and it’s just been, from day one it’s just been really remarkable. Joelle Moray, Mother

There was no question in Stefan and Joelle’s minds that Parker and Sloane were their kids, but one more celebration on adoption day would make it official.

Different people who had nothing to do with our case, but just happened to work at the courthouse, they all come to the courtroom on adoption day because it’s just the best day. Joelle Moray, Mother

Photo courtesy of the Moray family.

Now, Parker and Sloane are happy and healthy.

They are walking, talking, thriving toddlers in every way. They are best friends. It’s so interesting to see their personalities come out and they have very different personalities. Joelle Moray, Mother

The Morays say with their adoption story, they’re trying to change the narrative. They also plan to be very open with their children about their stories, once Parker and Sloane are old enough to understand.

These children were chosen. Adoption was chosen for them. We were chosen as their family and that’s definitely something that we really like to try to change the narrative on is that let’s maybe stop talking about adoptive kids as if they’re given up or unwanted or somehow discarded. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Joelle Moray, Mother

They also encourage anyone thinking about growing their family through adoption to continue to learn more.

Whatever dynamic is right for your family, there’s gonna be a kid out there who is looking for you just as much as you’re looking for them. Joelle Moray, Mother

Joelle said she knows there is some hesitancy with fostering to adopt over the possibility of reunification. So, she had this advice.

Be open. Be open to whatever scenario comes your way. Stay open minded and do your research. Talk to people. Don’t just talk to one person you know who had a bad experience. For that one bad experience I promise you, you’re going to find 10 or 20 families who had a wonderful experience. Joelle Moray, Mother

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption did a new survey, and found that 37-percent of Americans are considering adoption. That’s up more than 10-percent from previous numbers.