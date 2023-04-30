WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A hero from halfway across the world came to Wheeling, to talk about the fight for his home country.

Pastor Alex Ilash stopped at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Sunday evening to speak about the ongoing struggles in Ukraine.

Ilash and his church made humanitarian trips within the country to save the lives of others.

He also helped his family escape while he continued his ministry within the nation.

Bishop Darrell Cummings provided aid for his mission from Wheeling, and says he his humbled and honored to welcome the pastor.