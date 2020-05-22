https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Uncle Pete’s Restaurant announces reopening date

Good News

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wheeling-favorite will be reopening its door in a couple weeks after closing down in March due to coronavirus concerns.

Uncle’s Pete Restaurant recently announced a reopening date for Monday, June 1.

Available services will include to-go, curbside pickup and dine-in at 50 percent capacity.

