Uncle Pete’s Restaurant announces reopening date

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wheeling-favorite will be reopening its door in a couple weeks after closing down in March due to coronavirus concerns.
Uncle’s Pete Restaurant recently announced a reopening date for Monday, June 1.
Available services will include to-go, curbside pickup and dine-in at 50 percent capacity.
