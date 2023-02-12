ORLANDO, Fla. (WTRF) — The Union Local cheer team took their skills to Disney, compete at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.

Union Local competed in the small variety non-building division, where they did a routine filled with tumbling, jumps, cheer, and dance.

They were the only local team to compete at this national competition.

The Jets hit the mat and crushed it in the semifinals round. They placed 9th, which advanced them to finals.

In finals, the Jets came out with even more energy and enthusiasm. Their powerful performance earned them 3rd place.

Congratulations Union Local.