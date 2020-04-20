Union Local Schools form partnership to ensure students are getting fed

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Union Local Schools has teamed up with three area businesses to make sure students are being fed while schools remain closed amid the pandemic.

With many families and restaurants facing hardships at this time, Superintendent Ben Porter believes this partnership was a win-win for all parties.

Schlepp’s Family Restaurants, Pike 40 and Carpenter’s Pizza will all take turns handing out hot meals to children.

So, this partnership is offering a free lunch to our students on select days and it’s a win win for both sides because they’re providing a hot lunch to our students who might be in need of one and also the businesses who’ve had difficulty in economic times hopefully get a few extra orders from the families who pick up meals for their students. Zac Shutler, Principal – Union Local High School

Restaurants will hand out hot meals Tuesday and Wednesday. Parents will need to provide their child’s name, grade level and student ID number.

Contact Superintendent Ben Porter to order or receive additional information. Or visit the Facebook page for Union Local Schools.

