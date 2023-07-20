ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has whole new appreciation for the workers at Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream after serving as celebrity scoopers on Thursday.

Annalise Murphy and Kathryn Ghion faced off against Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott and Vice Mayor Chad Thalman to see who could get the most tips.

It was in good fun because all the money raised from both the tips and ice cream sales goes to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

The organization said groups raised about $2,000 just on the first day alone.

You still have one more day to get a sweet treat and donate.

Celebrity scoopers continues on Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream in St. Clairsville.