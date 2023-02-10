ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – As Valentine’s Day approaches, love was in the air in St. Clairsville on Friday.

If a police officer, the mayor and several people dressed as Cupid knocked on your door, it was just to bring gifts.

They came bearing chocolates, cards, flowers and cookies.

The group visited the senior center, an apartment complex, Riesbeck’s and Fox Run Hospital.

We have had people, children in the schools, middle schools, have donated cards to take out to the senior centers. We’ve had Bud’s Bloomers donate carnations to give to some of the elderly ladies in town. I myself have bought some candy to donate Mayor Kathryn Thalman, St. Clairsville

We had such a great day visiting all the seniors, just their faces, it was so awesome. We gave out candy to them today, and just spreading friendship and love in the community. Peggy Riccadonna, Owner, Snooty Pooch Boutique

The volunteers went to Fox Run. We had cookie kits for ’em, Valentines. Kids got the opportunity to decorate their own Valentine’s Day cookie. Officer Greg Clark, St. Clairsville Police Department

St. Clairsville’s outreach program, coordinated by Officer Greg Clark, focuses especially on children and senior citizens.

You can see them several times a year, out in the community, helping to make people’s holidays brighter.