GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – As you probably know, Tuesday is Valentine’s Day.

It’s a day to do something special for our loved ones, but why not let that love overflow into the community too?

The Resident Council members of the Benwood-McMechen Housing Authority are spreading the love to our veterans.

They made about 50 cards that were handed out at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

Resident Council members were excited to reach out to people in the area, and they hope to do more in the future.

We’re trying to do more outreach things with the Resident Council. It is a small group, but these women and men are doing wonderful getting the word out. Kaylin Rose, Family Self Sufficiency Coordinator, Benwood-McMechen Housing Authority

A little love goes a long way, because the delivery instantly cheered up the patients.

There were a few cards left over, so Rose said she was going to try and hand them out to veterans at the local VFW as a show of appreciation.