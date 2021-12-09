Vargo awarded “Leadership Award” from WV Homeland Security, Governor

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County is now home to an award winning EMA director. Lou Vargo was presented with a West Virginia Freedom Award.

West Virginia Homeland Secretary Jeff Sandy announced Vargo as one of the six award winners. Vargo won the leadership award.

Whether it’s flooding or snow storms- Vargo puts the public’s safety at the forefront. That stayed the same when COVID-19 hit the area.

Vargo says it’s all a part of the job and never expects an award. Because of that, he says he’s humbled.

He tells us it’s one of the best things to happen in his years of service.

Very honored and humbled the governor and the secretary and the director have given that award to me. It’s a highlight to my career here in the last 30 years. I never think I deserve awards but when you do get honored by three of the greatest people I know in West Virginia who dedicate their lives to public safety to pick me out of 55 of my peers who dedicate their time to their counties too, it’s very humbling to receive it. Lou Vargo | Director, Wheeling-Ohio Co. Homeland Security and EMA

Vargo also give credit to his whole team, saying it takes a village to keep the community safe. He will also receive a Freedom Pin developed by homeland security secretary Jeff Sandy.

Sandy says they seek to recognize the commitment of emergency managers who go above and beyond to keep citizens safe