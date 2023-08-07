ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Almost two million Americans have received a Purple Heart while fighting for this country.

Monday was the day to honor their sacrifices.

In observance of National Purple Heart Day, a group gathered in St. Clairsville to reserve a spot for these veterans.

A Purple Heart parking space can now be found outside the Belmont County VA Outpatient Clinic behind the Ohio Valley Mall.

“Purple Heart recipients for the most part don’t use the disabled parking spots because they don’t feel there’s that disabled. In fact, a lot of them are 70s, 80s years of age and are up in the 70 and 80 percentile of disability, but they just don’t want to apply for the handicap parking. So, it’s nice that they do this.” Bob Blake, Purple Heart Recipient

Veterans say they’re glad that more places are recognizing their service, but that many people still don’t know what a Purple Heart means.

“People really don’t understand the magnitude of what a Purple Heart stands for. It means that somebody is in combat against the sworn enemy has been wounded to the point that required help from a medical physician.” Bob Blake, Purple Heart Recipient

Purple Heart Parking spots have been designated all across the Ohio Valley.

It’s a project of VFW Post 4442.

If your business would like to reserve a space, call Commander Wally McMasters at 606-793-3004.