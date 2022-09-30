ADENA, Ohio (WTRF) – A group of veterans in Harrison County need your help to send relief to those in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian.

“Operation Adena Push; People Helping People” began on Thursday.

Dirk Harkins, Commander of the Adena American Legion Post 525, said when he saw how much damage the storm left in its wake, his first thought was ‘how can we help?’. So, he made some calls.

This is near to my heart cause when I was still stationed at Fort Bragg when I was in the Army during Hurricane Katrina my unit was sent down there and we was down there for humanitarian efforts After the third day they sent me out with a task force team. We went for three weeks with search and rescue. Dirk Harkins, Commander, Adena American Legion Post 525

SHARE & HELP: Veterans & kind community members organized "Operation Adena Push" to send items to Florida for hurricane relief.



They're collecting until Wednesday, October 5th.



Drop off at any of these locations.



Harkins told 7News some members of the Post live in Florida, and others have family there.

So does Ohio State Senator Frank Hoagland, who joined in on this relief effort. He spoke to a friend, Pete Wright, who also lives in one of the hard-hit areas.

Why is it important? Hey, we’re America, you know, I believe, especially us folks that’s in the military and done the stuff that we’ve done this will be a humanitarian effort. We would go out and try to help our brothers and sisters no matter what the circumstances are. State Senator Frank Hoagland, (R) Ohio District 30

“Operation Adena Push” is collecting items that will be loaded into a truck and taken to Florida next week.

Here’s what they need:

Generators

Chain Saws

Pry Bars

Shovels

Work Gloves

Eye Protection

Hearing Protection

Hand Cleaner

Flashlights

Batteries

Personal Cleaning Products

Masks (to keep people safe during cleanup)

Battery-Operated Saws (or other battery-operated tools)

Containers for Fuel and water

Non-Perishable Food Items

Water

All those items can be dropped off at:

Adena American Legion Post 525 (79 Hanna Avenue, Adena)

(79 Hanna Avenue, Adena) Briar Ridge Auto (2367 Township Road 120, Dillonvale)

(2367 Township Road 120, Dillonvale) Brightside Junction (121 Center Street, Jewett)

(121 Center Street, Jewett) Fraternal Order of Eagles 2162 (149 E Market Street, Cadiz)

You can also send monetary donations to the Adena American Legion Post 525 at P.O. Box 515 in Adena, OH 43901.

Senator Hoagland said, according to his friends in Florida, donations can also be made online at www.floridadisasterfund.org..

Dan and Racheal Mayhugh of Briar Ridge Auto donated a truck and a driver that will transport all donations to Florida.

The deadline for drop-off at any location is next Wednesday, October 5.

What we want to do is just get this stuff down there to relieve some of the burdens on them. We want to go down there, drop this off at the point and get out of their way so the can continue what they’re doing with their cleanup efforts and getting back to life. It’s going to be a long time before they can call life normal. Dirk Harkins, Commander, Adena American Legion Post 525

Harkins said if they fill the truck, they have extra trailers for additional donations.

Any other businesses or American Legion Posts who would like to serve as drop-off locations, or anyone who has donations and needs help getting them dropped off can call Dirk Harkins at 740-491-7125.