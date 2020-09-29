Veterans treated to free tour of Wells Township Haunted House

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — This Friday night over two hundred local veterans and their families will have the opportunity to take a free tour of the Wells Township Haunted House.



Organizers of the haunted house say it’s their way of saying thank you to those who have served in the armed forces.



Every year, they partner with a national organization called Vet Tix which provides free tickets to current and former military members and their immediate families.



Through the organization, veterans and military personnel can obtain tickets to a wide range of events including concerts, sporting events and family activities all across the country.

