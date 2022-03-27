Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – After an outdoor soiree in 2021, the Patron Party was back inside and dressed to impress at the Stifel Fine Arts Center.

It takes place every year, along with the Viennese Winter Ball, as a fundraiser for the Wheeling Symphony.

Eight young women and eight young men, each of which are area high school seniors, are introduced to patrons as the Viennese Ball Cotillion.

The party also handed out scholarships to two lucky students: Danielle Dunlevy and Hunter Blair.

This year’s Viennese Winter Ball is just a few weeks away, on April 16th At Oglebay’s Glessner Auditorium.