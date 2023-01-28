WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Viennese Winter Ball may be a week away, but its cotillion of 20 high school seniors have already made their grand debut.

They descended the red-carpeted staircase of the Stifel Fine Arts Center to introduce themselves to the Patron Party, held every year for the benefit of the Wheeling Symphony.

Every year, they put on the style to keep the fine arts vibrant in the Friendly City.

The students were not only dressed to impress—but two of them were handed a scholarship courtesy of the party.