GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Spring cleaning is taking on a new meaning for Kathy’s House.

The hospitality house in Glen Dale is getting a major interior makeover with the help of some volunteers.

As part of Williams Energy Corporation’s volunteer week, some employees spent Tuesday peeling wallpaper, painting and re-organizing food donations for Noah’s Pantry.

The community outreach is a very important thing to Williams Energy. The exuberance and excitement that these people have shown has just been amazing. One room of wallpaper taken down in two hours! Anyone who’s done wallpaper knows what a chore that is. Kenn Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

Kathy’s House said this gives the space a warmer and brighter feel. They’re also grateful for the way the community continues to support their mission.

Help comes from above and every time we’ve been in need it seems to come out of nowhere. Those people show up and help us get through all these challenges. The bottom line is as we progress through all these steps, as we near the end of the year, we’ll be ready to be a functioning hospitality house. Kenn Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

Kathy’s House also has volunteers lined up for more future projects, including installing handicapped ramps and new flooring.

They’re preparing for a major fundraiser this summer. Those details will be coming soon.

In the meantime, you can learn more about the organization at kathyshousewv.org.