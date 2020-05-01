Volunteers step up to honor front line heroes in community

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you want to give thanks to the front-line heroes of the community, a group of local volunteers are spreading signs of thanks throughout the Valley.

We appreciate it very much. The outpouring support from the community has been almost overwhelming. Everybody has our back. Aspen Matlock, Wheeling Police

The message of appreciation is for not just the policemen of the community, but the healthcare, firemen, city workers, and all the front-line workers that still have to go to work during the Pandemic. It’s a project known as ‘The Home of the Brave Project.’

If you want to donate and give thanks through the signs, they’re $10 a piece, and every penny of the donation goes toward comfort food and drinks to the front-line workers. The food comes straight from local vendors.

The project started a month ago, and it’s already raised more than $7,000 in donations so far, which is $3,000 less than their goal.

I’ve been in the community since I was born, and there’s been all kinds of occasions where Wheeling comes together when misfortune happens. I’ve done a lot in my life, but there’s so many people that do so much more too.” Chris Freeman, Home of the Brave

If you’d like to donate, you can go to the Home of the Brave GoFundMe Page.

Latest Posts: