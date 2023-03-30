OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s taken over a decade of planning and fundraising, but a new playground is finally in the works for one local school.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday just outside of Warwood Schools to celebrate the first phase of a project that provides a new state-of-the-art play area.

The City of Wheeling contributed matching funds worth $26,000.



The project became necessary when the school entered into a pre-school program that required a special type of play area. The playground is compliant with The Americans with Disabilities Act. and is fully handicapped accessible.

“With that developmentally delayed pre-K program, we needed a safe place to be able to play. This area allows for that. That way we are not having to utilize Garden Park and we can stay right here on school grounds.” Joe Subasic, Principal, Warwood Elementary

“This is a promise that when I was fundraising I made to the community of Warwood, that I wanted to have this done and now that it has come to fruition, I’m really excited.” Andy Garber, President, Ohio County Board of Education

“It’s taken, I’d say about ten years of fundraising to get us to this point and I’m excited that the students here in Warwood will have one more playground option.” Chad Thalman, Vice Mayor, City of Wheeling

Plans for an additional play area and an outdoor classroom are also in the works.