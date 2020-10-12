Warwood middle school teacher aide publishes book

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Warwood’s teacher aide, and paralegal, Christa Davis is excited about her newly published book entitled, “Pig Latin is not Dead.”

The book follows the journey of a middle school girl who uses the secret language to communicate with friends.

Davis says she has always loved writing stories that allow the reader to use their imagination and go on adventures. Davis says her book serves to entertain middle schoolers, all while educating them in a fun way.

“I used to write and read Pig Latin when I was in middle school and I thought that would be great for the middle school kids to learn it because the old generation knows how to speak it but the new generation needs to learn how to do it,” said Christa Davis.

Davis says she hopes her book can be used to make people laugh and cherish their middle school memories.