Warwood students job training in middle school with Viking Enterprises

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – Did you know what you wanted to do with your life when you were in middle school?

Students at Warwood School do—and they’re getting a hands-on head start on their chosen careers.

Kids spend their last period of the day doing activities related to a real-world job, rather than taking tests or copying notes.

It’s thanks to a student-led program called ‘Viking Enterprises.’

They build robots, they teach and do the same things they would in a normal workday.

One student leader says the added responsibility was key in building up her self-confidence.

I’m a lot smarter than I thought I was. Everyone’s like, ‘oh my gosh, you did this,’ and they’re like, ‘no one else could have been able to do this.’ And I’m like, ‘really?’ Audrey Ferguson, 8th grader

We’ve had career awareness before, but nothing this hands-on, and nothing to the degree of which the students have so much control. Jim Rowing, Assistant Principal

Today students brought in the board of education and local business leaders to show them what they’ve accomplished.

From marketing, to government, to graphic design—these middle schoolers are getting primed for high school and college success.