WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTRF) – As many people anxiously await the heat of summer, they also look forward to events that mark the calendar each year.

These long-standing traditions withstand the test of time.

The Washington County Agricultural Fair is just a short drive from the Ohio Valley and the Fair Board has spent a lot of time planning just how to celebrate 225 years of this special event.

“This anniversary is not only about our history and heritage, but also where are we going as a fair and it’s also about the future.” Jeff Kotula, President, Washington County Chamber of commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency

The future for the Washington County Agricultural Fair seems to be bright.

What started 225 years ago as an exhibit of just cattle and sheep has turned into an eight-day affair bringing in more than 65,000 visitors.

“When it first started, John Adams was President of the United States. We only had 15 stars on the flag. Of course, the Morganza Fair started here in Washington County. Then over the past 225 years that fair has become the Washington County Agricultural Fair.” Jeff Kotula, President, Washington County Chamber of commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency

And the fair is marking that celebration in grand fashion….including some permanent commemorations of the fair’s history like an anniversary mural and The Memorial Plaza that just broke ground.

“We wanted to try and do something special. There’s been a lot of folks that have kept this tradition alive, kept this tradition going and so the Memorial Plaza was one of the ways we thought we could do that.” Wayne Hunnell, Secretary, Washington County Agricultural Fair Board

Part of that plaza will be pavers people can purchase in memory of or in honor of someone who made an impact on the fair.

While the fair doesn’t officially start until August 12, there are plenty of events all summer long meant to get people excited about the big anniversary.

“We have such a strong tie in this region and in our downtown, Downtown Washington, to the history and the farming and agricultural community. It’s shaped our history and it’s shaped what we are so we are just incredibly thrilled.” Shana Brown, Main Street Manager, City of Washington

Generations of people have passed through the fair’s gates and it’s that tradition that will make sure it continues for another 225 years.

“I started with the fair way back when. I did poultry. My granddaughter is heavily involved now. She’s got multiple animals, horses, goats, rabbits, so she’s doing a lot through the 4-H program and with the fair. We’ve got to keep those programs going.” Wayne Hunnell, Secretary, Washington County Agricultural Fair Board

The Washington County Agricultural Fair runs from August 12 to August 19.

Leading up to it, you’ll find a schedule and an update to all the events at washingtonfair.org.

One of those events is a yearly favorite. The Running of the Wools takes place on May 6. Sheep will race through Downtown Washington. There will also be a Breakfast Crawl and activities for children. Click here for details.