Wheeling Symphony Orchestra returns this holiday season: watch concert here LIVE next Thursday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is back in the Christmas spirit this season with another holiday concert, but it’s going virtual for the first time.

You’ll still hear your classic holiday favorites and even some new pieces.

The Orchestra has been doing a holiday themed concert like this for 91 years, and this season, Wheeling Symphony director John Devlin says, they’re one of the few organizations across the country that’s presenting a full holiday concert.

“It’s really special for us. Typically, we don’t go more than a few weeks without seeing each other. Now it’s been a few months. For the orchestra to get back together. It’s going to feel very celebratory, and we think the people who watch online and on TV will feel the same thing.” John Devlin, Music director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

The Wheeling Symphony is pre-recording the concert at the Saint Joseph Cathedral. It’ll be an hour long and family-friendly.

You could watch it online here on wtrf.com next Thursday night at 7.