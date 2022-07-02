WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The top of West Virginia shone like a diamond tonight to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Today’s city of Weirton was created on July 1, 1947 when the old city was combined with Weirton Heights, Marland Heights and Holliday’s Cove.

They held a parade this morning and then an all-day festival where several contests were held, including bike decorating, donut eating and the most patriotic pet.

Cotton candy was spun and pizza was baked as families enjoyed the music and each other’s company along Main Street.

I adore events like these. I love watching families come down, the children, the grandparents, parents, everybody getting together and just enjoying the outdoors, especially after a long winter.”) Sarah Farran, Event coordinator

The night ended with a recognition of the nation’s birthday as well as the city’s with their traditional 4th of July fireworks.