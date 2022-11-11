WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to their motto, those who join the Scouts are said to be kind, courteous and loyal.

And you only had to go to St. Joseph the Worker School in Weirton today to see those attributes in action.

They held a breakfast for their parents, grandparents and friends who spent time in the Armed Forces.

The tradition of a free meal at St. Joe’s began last year, where organizers say the attendance broke 100 this year.

They made clear that the young Cub Scouts themselves were the ones who made this appreciation of service happen.

I had a couple people call me because I took all the RSVPs, and they were literally crying and saying ‘this is such a great way to say thank you.’ Betty Jo Welch, Den leader, Breakfast organizer

They raise their right hand, they said they would go, and defend our freedoms, even to the point of giving their life. You never know what you’re going to get when you raise your right hand like that. I did it in 1988 and had a great experience for six years. Fr. Dennis Schuelkens, St. Joseph Pastor, Navy veteran

The family event stretched beyond just the veterans themselves.

Even the food was cooked and baked by relatives of Pack 151.