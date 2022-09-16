WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The third Friday of each September is an important day.

It’s POW/MIA Recognition day, where we honor Prisoners of War and those who are missing in action.

On Friday, the City of Weirton recognized one of its own.

Weirton doesn’t forget their own. It’s just overwhelming really. Thank you so much. Bernice Krayzel, Private Sitarz’ Sister

U.S. Army Private First Class John J. Sitarz was declared missing after fighting in Germany during World War II more than 70-years ago.

“We have some closure now”: Weirton soldier’s family receives news they’d waited for since WWII

He was the second youngest of eight siblings and his family did not know what happened to him.

In the last several years, Sitarz was recovered by the Defense POW/ MIA Accounting Agency and buried at Arlington National Cemetery last November with full military honors.

Weirton presented Private First Class Sitarz’ family, and sister Bernice Krayzel, with a plaque honoring his service and sacrifice for our country.

It’s an honor certainly for the city to recognize one of their veterans that was brought home after World War II and a great family. Mayor Harold Miller, City of Weirton

Sitarz enlisted in the Army when he was only 19-years-old. He had the option of not going overseas to fight, but chose to do so.

Weirton soldier killed in WWII laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

He was killed in 1944 during the Battle of Hurtgen Forest.

The family says they are very thankful to the Army for finding Private First Class Sitarz so they could lay him to rest, but also to Weirton for remembering his life.