WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One baby boy started off the New Year right by making his appearance into the world just after midnight Monday.

Ezekiel Elliot was born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital at 12:13 a.m. New Year’s.

He weighs 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Peter Bala.

Welcome, Ezekiel Elliot!