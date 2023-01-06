WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – WesBanco Arena is about to get some major upgrades.

Plans are being made to use $675,000 dollars of Congressionally Directed Spending from Senator Shelley Moore Capito to improve security.

Anytime we can do any sort of upgrade to a facility is wonderful news for everyone in the community. Kelly Tucker, Executive Director, Greater Wheeling Sports & Entertainment Authority

That includes replacing exterior green doors and adding a key fob system for extra security.

It’s not like you would go into an NFL Stadium or an NBA stadium as far as security measures. So, Senator Capito felt that it was important enough for our community that the arena receive some security upgrades. Robert Herron, City Manager, City of Wheeling

WesBanco Arena will also install a new fire alarm system and metal detectors for people to walk through when they enter.

Number one goal is always the safety of our fans and anyone that’s in here performing or doing an event. So, that has to be the number one thing and this will allow us to make some really amazing upgrades so we can do that for everyone. Kelly Tucker, Executive Director, Greater Wheeling Sports & Entertainment Authority

Tucker said they hope to install these safety upgrades as soon as possible.

This money was part of more than $250 million in Congressionally Directed Spending that Senator Capito directed for projects across the Mountain State.

The City of Wheeling has been very fortunate to work with Senators Capito and Manchin and their staffs and we’re very grateful that they’ve paid close attention to our projects, have researched them and have felt they’re worthy enough to submit them through their congressionally directed spending allocations. Robert Herron, City Manager, City of Wheeling

Some of those other projects are also in the Friendly City.