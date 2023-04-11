MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia State Police officer is being commended for his role in helping a critically ill child.

On Tuesday, April 11, at approximately 12:38 p.m. Sergeant R. R. Cervera was stationary, performing road patrol on I-81 in the area of exit 16 E when a black Volkswagen SUV pulled over in front of his cruiser.

A female passenger exited the vehicle and ran towards him. The female informed Sergeant Cervera that her three-year-old son was unresponsive in his car seat.

Sergeant Cervera quickly went to the vehicle and observed that the child was fevered and unresponsive. Sgt. Cervera had the mother get the child and place him in his cruiser.

Sergeant Cervera transported them both to Berkeley Medical Center where the child was successfully revived by medical personnel.

The child was admitted to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.