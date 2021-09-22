What is Dr. Dave like when the cameras are off? Ask his co-workers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Working behind the scenes at a TV station is truly like a family.

As you’ve heard, this week we’re saying goodbye to one of the main members of our family unit. Dr. Dave Walker is retiring.

While we know the Ohio Valley loves him, we do too. Those of us who’ve worked with him the longest want you to know what he’s like when the cameras are off.

Dr. Dave sat in this very office and he said to me ‘if you hire me I promise you that I will work here until I retire’. Roger Lyons, WTRF General Manager

Much like his honest forecasts, Doc was true to his word.

We’re gonna miss just that knowledge and just Dr. Dave. What a great guy. What a great person he is.”) Brenda Danehart, WTRF News Director

While on screen you see a remarkable talent, we get to see Doc beyond the weather center.

In addition to his knowledge and that type thing I think his kindness, the fact that he’s a very good person, honest person, dependable, I could just go on and on describing Dr. Dave. Roger Lyons, WTRF General Manager

He’s a kind person who’s always ready for a good chat.

I think one of the things that I love most about Dr. Dave and the things I’m going to remember most about Dr. Dave are all the conversations we’ve had off the air. We’ve talked about sports. He loves talking about the Steelers or high school football. Scott Nolte, WTRF Sports Director

If you ask most of the newsroom what they’ll remember about Doc they’ll give you a date, April 1, because he was the mastermind behind one iconic April Fool’s Day prank.

I’m mic’d up with my earpiece in, in the newsroom waiting for my live shot and I start to listen and Dr. Dave is doing first weather all in Spanish. I laughed and I laughed and I don’t know if I’ve ever laughed so hard in my life. D.K. Wright, WTRF Reporter

Most of all, we’ll miss our dear co-worker who is warm and welcoming to anyone, no matter where he is.

All the people that came up to Dr. Dave, made their way to his table, or as he was walking would call out his name. He is so well known in this Valley. That’s why everybody’s kind of in shock I think that he is retiring, but my favorite memory is just how polite he was to every single person that came up. Brenda Danehart, WTRF News Director

Doc’s also a wonderful friend.

We’re not just losing the best meteorologist in the Ohio Valley, we’re also losing a great friend. Scott Nolte, WTRF Sports Director

Dr. Dave keeps a list of the many news anchors who have shared the studio with him over the years. There’s been quite a few of us, but there’s only one Dr. Dave. It’s truly been an honor to work with him.