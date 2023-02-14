MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – They say Virginia is for Lovers and Pennsylvania has the “City of Brotherly Love, but West Virginia is the most loving state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A new study by Crossword-Solver found that the Mountain State is spreading the love.

West Virginia ranked the most loving state in America

But, what does it mean when we say I love you?

It’s a question people have pondered for centuries, but kids may have the best answers.

It means that they like you and they like how you are. Layla Steele, 1st Grade Student

These kids have some pretty fun ideas about how to say I love you

I always give them things like pictures and I always give them anything that they want from my house. Dixie Young, 1st Grade Student

Send them cards. Jaxon Arno, 1st Grade Student

Give chocolate out to the people that are in my family. Hudson Gomez, 1st Grade Student

That love extends into Mrs. Taylor’s first grade class at McNinch Primary School in Moundsville, where students were busy painting the bags that would hold their Valentine’s Day goodies.

Each card as unique as the sender.

I made a card with hearts and smiley faces. Zoe Jackson, 1st Grade Student

I’m not going to make cards. For the valentines I’m going to be giving out slime! Hudson Gomez, 1st Grade Student

Spiderman pencils and Spiderman cards. Jaxon Arno, 1st Grade Student

As for who these kiddos love, the list was long; full of family and friends and even furry companions.

These students definitely know they’re loved right back, thanks to hugs and presents and laughs.

They always laugh at my jokes. Dixie Young, 1st Grade Student

Giving them a hug. Zoe Jackson, 1st Grade Student

No matter who your valentine is, these kids know one thing is true; spending time together may be the best way to say I love you.

My favorite thing is about spending time with my family and doing arts and crafts with my family. Layla Steele, 1st Grade Student

By the way, that same study that said West Virginia is the most loving also said marriages in West Virginia last longer than anywhere else in the country.