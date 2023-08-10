WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Back-to-school season is making its return in the coming weeks, and the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual steak fry to honor the people that make education possible.

The 2023 Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Steak Fry is kicking off at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport from 5-8pm!🥩🍽️



This annual event ends the summer by honoring three amazing educators across Ohio County

Each year, the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce education committee selects three teachers – one from Elementary, Middle, and High School – to be awarded their “Teacher of The Year” award.

The Elementary School recipient was Angela Murphy, Middle School was Amy Ritz, and High School was Mary Beth Criniti.

They also honored the Williams Lea Scholarship recipient, Wheeling Park student Jeremiah Jones.

“Something that we really, really want to focus on, is giving back to education and educators. We have a foundation that we’re going to be establishing here in the next few months. So, we really want to expand our education opportunities not only for our members, but also to celebrate our educators and our students and help them find, you know, career placements in colleges and we really want to just work on our education expansion in the next few years.” Laurie Conway – Marketing and Communications Director, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

WTRF is a proud media sponsor of this event, and 7News anchor Baylee Martin announced the names of the award winners.