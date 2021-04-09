Wheeling celebrates Arbor Day with ceremonial tree planting

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — A special day was celebrated in Wheeling today—one that you might not be as familiar with as others.

The city celebrated Arbor Day with a ceremonial tree planting at Heritage Port. Arbor Day is celebrated every year in April to highlight trees and all the benefits they provide.

For this year’s planting, Karen Cox says the goal is to involve area students and teachers. Cox who is an Ohio County agent with the WVU Extension Service says they are providing at least one tree to each of the schools to plant on their campus for Arbor Day.