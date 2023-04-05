WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Serving in the military takes courage and determination.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In many ways, so does starting a business.

In just a few short weeks veterans who are also entrepreneurs will have the chance to pitch their business plan to move their companies forward.

Our state is really right for people who are in the military to come back and start their business here. Anne Jones, Business Coach, Morris L. Hayhurst LaunchLab at WVU

That’s partly because of opportunities like the Vetrepreneurs Pitch Competition.

As someone in the military, you have a goal you have to go out and do it and you may not do it the same way as it’s been done before because you’ve got hurdles or obstacles in our way and I see the same thing with our ‘vetrepreneurs’. They have an idea and they’re going to figure out and make it happen. Anne Jones, Business Coach, Morris L. Hayhurst LaunchLab at WVU

Veterans like Dustin Ward.

His years in Army Special Operations inspired the creation of The Lite Sleeper. It’s an ultra-light sleeping system for hikers and campers.

You’re laying on top the sleeping pad. Not everyone stays completely still during the night, so you wake up in the middle of the night, off the sleeping pad and the Earth, the ground sucks the heat out from you and you’re freezing. This combines it so it stays with you in the middle of the night. Dustin Ward, Creator, The Lite Sleeper

Ward said he’s already had some success with selling The Lite Sleeper through his website, shipping about a hundred units this week.

However, he needs help with his accounting and bookkeeping.

He’ll join a group of veterans from West Virginia and beyond that will come to Wheeling to pitch their best ideas.

Each veteran who applied gets coaching through the Morris L. Hayhurst Launch Lab at WVU.

The finalists compete for specific resources to further their ideas and their businesses, not just money.

These are people who are saying ‘I need this manufacturer’ or ‘I need business support’ or ‘I need legal support’. Anne Jones, Business Coach, Morris L. Hayhurst LaunchLab at WVU

Elizabeth Hernandez, owner of Trillium Family Farms in Kanawah County, knows first-hand how much the business coaching and support changes lives.

Her farm, which raises St. Croix Hair Sheep, expanded after winning $10,000 at the Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture pitch competition to renovate the farm’s barn.

Our barn right now is 320 square feet, so we pitched to double the size of our barn and add electricity because delivering lambs in the dark is no fun. Our business plan can be bumped up four years. We can add electric. We can do the expansion and finish the interior. Elizabeth Hernandez, Owner, Trillium Family Farms

The D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families Community Navigators Pilot Program helped put the focus on small businesses in recent years.

All involved are grateful that the WVU LaunchLab has recognized the unique skills that can help veterans be successful.

The veterans in Wes t Virginia are so quick to help one another and it’s not viewed as like a competition. Elizabeth Hernandez, Owner, Trillium Family Farms

There’s so many great minds in the military. You get so much life experience that the average citizen doesn’t have. They have all these ideas for things that they’ve seen or things that could be better and they just don’t have a channel to promote that idea. People like the Vetrepreneurs Pitch Competition reaching out and trying to promote that is excellent. Dustin Ward, Creator, The Lite Sleeper

The “Vetrepreneurs Pitch Competition” is part of the larger Bridging Innovation Week for entrepreneurs. The specific competition will take place on April 18 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Towngate Theatre in Wheeling.

This is the first competition, but organizers said it will not be the last.

No idea’s just sort of miraculously born into a full-fledged company. I think people wait and they want to get it perfect ,but it’s never going to be perfect. So we really encourage people to come in and we like to call it ‘failing forward’. Come in with an idea and see if it works. If it doesn’t work we just keep moving forward till we get it right. Anne Jones, Business Coach, Morris L. Hayhurst LaunchLab at WVU

If you’re a veteran with a business idea, you can contact the WVU LaunchLab for help. Visit launch.wvu.edu.