Firefighter rescues cat from fire but now has seven times what he bargained for!

Firefighter Haluscak (now cat dad) tells 7NEWS he thought he was overfeeding the stray he adopted... Turns out she was just pregnant!

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It isn’t a typical fire rescue story you hear. One Wheeling fire fighter unknowingly adopted six kittens as his own after saving the life of their mother.

“It’s funny because I’m not a cat person.” Tom Haluscak, fire engineer paramedic, Wheeling Fire Department

But Tom Haluscak quickly decided to become a kitten dad after just one search and rescue back in January, the day Wheeling firefighters saved the lives of two cats from a structure fire. One of which Haluscak adopted and believed he just committed to the one cat.

But little did he know what was coming…

And as weeks and weeks went by, something seemed off.

“She got a little bigger and bigger, and I thought I was over feeding her.” Tom Haluscak, fire engineer paramedic, Wheeling Fire Department

But after talking with the Vet, Haluscak quickly learned that cat he adopted had a litter of 6 kittens in her tummy, and nearly a week ago, she gave birth.

“The way my luck is, it wasn’t that big of a surprise, but it was very overwhelming.” Tom Haluscak, fire engineer paramedic, Wheeling Fire Department

And coming from someone like Haluscak…

“I have no cat experience.” Tom Haluscak, fire engineer paramedic, Wheeling Fire Department

… It was a big adjustment, but thankfully, he’s had the people in his life to help him manage it all…

“I’ve learned a lot. They’re very self sufficient. The mother and her instincts are great. She takes care of them wonderfully. She’s such a good mother.” Tom Haluscak, fire engineer paramedic, Wheeling Fire Department

And not a day goes by, that he regrets it.

“I think a lot of pet owners will tell you, and I wasn’t really much of a believer until I rescued her, but I didn’t rescue her. She rescued me.” Tom Haluscak, fire engineer paramedic, Wheeling Fire Department

He calls the cat he rescued Whiskey. She just gave birth about a week ago, and he has plans to give almost all of them up for adoption. But he does want to keep one kitten so the mother has a companion