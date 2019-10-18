Wheeling girls are learning about space travel too

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – History was made on Friday as NASA marked its first all women’s spacewalk.

Back here on Earth, in the Ohio Valley, Wheeling University’s Challenger Learning Center is helping inspire the next generation of lady astronauts through a special program that teaches girls about STEM.

Saturday is the Challenger Learning Center’s 3rd “Girls in Space Day” thanks to a partnership with the Women’s Giving Circle of the Ohio Valley.

“We really hope that girls can see by what we’re seeing at the International Space Station as well as here at the Challenger Learning Center, that women belong in space and any type of career that they want to be in,” said Jackie Shia, Director, Challenger Learning Center.

As of October, there has been about 560 people in space and only five of them were women, Shia said.