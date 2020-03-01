Wheeling Hospital delivers Leap Day baby

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Hanson family welcomed a healthy baby boy to the world on Leap Day!
Jasper Hanson, born at 8 pounds and 3.2 ounces, arrived three days early at Wheeling Hospital.
Since Jasper’s birthday technically only comes once every four years, his parents are divided on when they will hold celebrations.
His mother says March 1 while her husband jokingly says every four years on Feb. 29.
Nevertheless, 7News would like to congratulate the Hanson family on their newest addition!
