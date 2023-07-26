WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Kelsi Weaver doesn’t see her wheelchair as confining.

Decked out in purple, with the power to quickly turn and raise and recline the seat, it’s her gateway to the world.

She sees it as part of her identity—something she says many disabled people struggle with.

“I think this is why having things like disability pride is so important, because number one, we are the largest minority group in our nation.” Kelsi Weaver, Disability Advocate

That’s why she and Easterseals are honoring all abilities during Disability Pride Month.

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities or A-D-A into law, which made public accommodations and employment protections required for 43 million citizens.

It was a new era ushered in with Wheeling’s help, as former Easterseals executive director and polio survivor Rosemary Front helped form the guidelines.

“Rosemary would tell me when she first started this and she’d go to Pittsburgh, the big department store would have to take the doors off the hinges so she could get into the department store.” Dr. Ellen Kitts, Medical Director, Easterseals Wheeling

Many of us don’t have to think about curb cuts when we cross the street, or the height of public toilets.

Those may be commonplace in certain areas, but Weaver says she encounters places that are still off-limits.

“Some local business entities still aren’t accessible. And it’s frustrating because I believe we all have the right to go out in the community and be active in the community.” Kelsi Weaver, Disability Advocate

And even well past the 1990s, legal hurdles aren’t all resolved.

Insurance coverage isn’t always what it should be, and flying with a wheelchair is a problem with no easy resolution.

“I don’t make you take off your legs just to fly, but then it’s, you know, it will take probably at least four seats.” Dr. Ellen Kitts, Medical Director, Easterseals Wheeling

But even with those oversights, the ADA has given the disabled a quality of life history has never seen before.

And take time to remember that those in a wheelchair aren’t restrained from enjoying life—it’s never slowed Kelsi down.