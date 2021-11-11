Wheeling Island Casino donates massive check for breast cancer awareness

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The giving season came a little early at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack. A check close to 7 thousand dollars was donated to Breast Cancer Awareness Inc.

They annually host the “Driving Fore a Cure” Golf Classic which Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack is was a sponsor this year.

The money was raised in October as part of their Game Changer program. Guests donated vouchers and workers donated 5 bucks every week for a casual Friday.

Casino President Kim Florence says they truly love this community. They’re honored to present the funds for this charity.

This money will be spent on making treatment easier for the patients.

Sometimes they’re getting wearables that help them during the process of chemo. Sometimes it’s books for reading and helping them getting through the process of having cancer. Jackie Shia | Board Member, Driving Fore a Cure

This could not happen without the generosity of our guests and employees who collect their change and donate to this program every month. It’s just really important part of what we do as a business in the OV Kim Florence | President & GM, Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack

Florence says they plan on doing a lot more with the game changer program. All this month they are raising money for the salvation army. You can donate the same way as always.