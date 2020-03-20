Wheeling Island Casino donates nearly 1,500 pounds of food to soup kitchen

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack has donated nearly 1,500 pounds of food to the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.

Food items included fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and bread.

This is a challenging, unprecedented time in our community. As difficult as it is for us to be temporarily closed to our team and to our guests, we wanted to continue to be a good community partner and provide assistance in times of need. We’ve had challenges before, like floods and most recently a fire in our expo hall, and our community has always supported the casino when we were faced with troubling time. While we all are facing this crisis together, I am proud that our team is doing even a small part to give back, say thanks, and hopefully help our neighbors. Kim Florence, President/General Manager – Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack

The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling has been serving hot meals to the community since 1982.





Latest Posts: