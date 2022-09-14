WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers were busting down walls as part of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley’s Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring.

Head Coach Derek Army and some of the Nailers’ staff gave Helping Heroes a hand at its new building on 16th Street in Wheeling.

We want to be involved in the community. We want to help out and we think this is obviously a really important thing for people to know that we support them just like they support us. For us it was a no-brainer to do Day of Caring. To be with Helping Heroes, every person in America wants to say thank you in one way or another. For us to be able to tear down a shelf or remove carpet, if that’s our part then we want to do it. Derek Army, Head Coach, Wheeling Nailers

Helping Heroes still has a lot of work to do before they can move in. So, they and the Nailers pulled up carpeting, removed old paneling and helped kickstart the renovations.

Helping Heroes is grateful to the team and the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley for always including them in this day and supporting their mission to help the area’s veterans.

Helping Heroes participates every year. We’re so fortunate that the United Way thinks of us and includes us. Over the years the volunteers have done so much work for us it’s just amazing and this year is no different. R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

The Nailers staff said that while it was hard work, it was actually fun swinging the sledge hammer and ripping the walls apart.

Helping Heroes wants the community to stay tuned, there will be plenty more changes coming to the future headquarters soon.