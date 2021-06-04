Wheeling Park Seniors reflect on final year of high school

Senior year of high school is an important milestone in every young adult’s life, but this year’s Wheeling Park seniors had a unique experience.

Sporting events, school dances, and even classes all had to change to fit into a pandemic-stricken world.

“A lot of kids were remote and not everybody came to the building. It was really different not seeing people.” Joel Mendelson – WPHS Senior

“I never got the full senior experience that every other class has gotten.” Maggie Stakem – WPHS Senior

The students had to learn how to attend school virtually, while still understanding the curriculum.

“It was hard to get all the material and learn because I wasn’t by the teachers.” DJ Saunders – WPHS Senior

“Virtual was definitely a lot harder because you had to manage your time a lot better and you didn’t have face-to-face teaching.” Maggie Stakem – WPHS Senior

Even sports were affected by the pandemic.

“We didn’t get to play at the beginning of the season. So we only played three games and it was really upsetting. Joel Mendelson – WPHS Senior

Through everything, one thing seemed to help students get through it: a good attitude.

“I missed out on a little bit, but at the same time, it was fun because I at least got to spend some time at the house with my mom and my family.” DJ Saunders – WPHS Senior

After their graduation this Sunday, they all have plans to attend different universities around the state.

“I’m going to WVU to major in sports and adventure media.” Maggie Stakem – WPHS Senior

“Attending Wheeling University and majoring in education.” DJ Saunders – WPHS Senior

“I will be going to West Virginia University and studying at the John B. Chambers College of Business and Economics.” Joel Mendelson – WPHS Senior

The pandemic may have changed their senior year of high school, but now is when the real fun begins.

Congratulations to the Wheeling Park Class of 2021.