Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park walked away state champions in two separate tournaments today!

The Iron Patriots teams 1 and 3 won the Vex Robotics high school state championship at Fairmont State University.

The Speech and Debate team also earned their 42nd state title in a row at the WVSDA State tournament, with many students winning individual awards.

But they weren’t the only Ohio County school to perform well.

Bridge Street’s Steel Devils teams 1 and 2 were tournament finalists at the robotics tournament, and team 1 were skills champions.

Sherrard’s Robot Overlords won the design award, and Triadelphia’s Rosie’s Raiders won the judges award.

Brooke County’s team the Mallets were finalists and skills champs.