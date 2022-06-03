WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Congratulations are in order for Wheeling’s Public Works Director.

Rusty Jebbia is retiring after 44 years serving the city.

He said he started with the city right out of college. Since then he’s worked with 10 different mayors and seven city managers.

Jebbia was celebrated on Friday with a party in the city building.

I just always enjoyed the job. You never knew what you were getting in to. I could have a schedule for tomorrow, but as soon as you come in and sit down and the phones start ringing that schedule could go right out the window. Rusty Jebbia, Wheeling Public Works Director

He said it’s been very rewarding to help the city with many projects over the years.

I just enjoyed working for the city and working for all the residents that live in the City of Wheeling. Just being able to help where you can, help get a lot of the projects and stuff done that we’ve done over the years. It’s been very rewarding and I’m going to miss it. There’s no question about that. Rusty Jebbia, Wheeling Public Works Director

Jebbia told 7News the job has been rewarding in many ways, maybe most so in seeing how the city comes together to help each other.

The thing that always sticks in my mind more than anything is whenever there’s a disaster that happens in the city, just how well our different groups and employees get together and pull us though. I was just so proud to be part of that. Rusty Jebbia, Wheeling Public Works Director

So, what does retirement have in store?

Jebbia said he plans to travel and do a few projects around the house.

Another big congratulations to Rusty Jebbia and thank you for all you’ve done for the City of Wheeling.