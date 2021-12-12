Wheeling’s Rose Bowl sees two new champions in area tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A brother and sister were crowned champions at the Rose Bowl Lanes in Wheeling Sunday in an important local bowling tournament.

Jerry Manukin and his sister, Mackenzie Barry, both of Bridgeport, had amazing scores in the lane today, says William Przelenski, associate manager of the Wheeling chapter of the United States Bowling Congress.

Manukin and Barry each scored 703 and 710 respectively, making a 14-3 total scratch, says Przelenski.

Teams from across the area compete at this tournament each year.