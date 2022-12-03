WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County’s streets were illuminated tonight not by strands of Christmas tree lights, but a soft glow in memory of lost loved ones.

The Wintersville Winter Weekend began the evening with luminaries lit along Main Street, in front of the United Methodist Church.

The memorial service was started by Joel John, the owner of the Exquisite Creations shop close by.

Last year COVID forced him to cancel his home tours benefitting the American Cancer Society, but he still felt compelled to do something for his late grandfather.

And this evening is a little bit more somber, because we do things in the memory of departed loved ones, mostly. But it’s fun to see families come out and be together, especially with our new addition of the ice skating rink, we’ve started to see younger and older families come together. Joel John, Organizer of Wintersville Luminaries

It’s part of Wintersville’s expanded Christmas program.

Tomorrow skaters can slide and glide at the Village Building, watch a style show at St. Florian Hall and see the Christmas parade all in an afternoon.

John’s home tours will also return next weekend from 11 to 6.